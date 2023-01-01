Menu
2015 Ford Escape

140,830 KM

$16,999

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD, NAV, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM!

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD, NAV, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Sale

$16,999

140,830KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626098
  • Stock #: 23018
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G97FUA96264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an affordable 4-cylinder all w

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

heel drive SUV with lots of features? Then check out this 2015 Ford Escape SE AWD!! Features include: all wheel drive, power driver seat, heated front seats, navigation, SE appearance package with chrome wheels, CD/MP3 player, bluetooth, touch-screen radio, satellite radio and more!

Priced at ONLY $198 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

 

Vehicle Features

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
SE APPEARANCE PACKAGE
NAVIGATION
POWER GROUP
POWER DRIVER SEAT
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SATELLITE RADIO
HEATED SEATS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
