2015 Ford Fiesta

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 9 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9694312

9694312 Stock #: 230123B

230123B VIN: 3FADP4EJ3FM194007

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 230123B

Mileage 25,923 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.