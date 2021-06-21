Menu
2015 Honda Civic

149,521 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

2015 Honda Civic

EX - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,521KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7441130
  • Stock #: 21055
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH037543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,521 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS LOADED HONDA CIVIC EX!! This 2015 Honda Civic EX features an automatic transmission, push button start, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, sunroof, back-up camera, cruise control, power group, air conditioning & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

ONLY $99 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). Call today and make this Civic EX yours!!

Vehicle Features

EX TRIM
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
AUTOMATIC
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
PUSH-BUTTON START
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

