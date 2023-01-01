Menu
2015 Honda Civic

85,957 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX AUTO! LOW KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM!

2015 Honda Civic

EX AUTO! LOW KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,957KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622069
  • Stock #: 23013
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F56FH036378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,957 KM

Vehicle Description

This is the low mileage, fully-loaded Civic EX you have been looking for!! This one has it all including: power sunroof, automatic transmission, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, power group, remote keyless entry, touch-screen radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $209 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

HEATED SEATS
AUTOMATIC
SUNROOF
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

