$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Honda Fit
LX
2015 Honda Fit
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3HGGK5H56FM105669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250197AA
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control
Super efficient and extremely capable, this Honda Fit is a small hatchback with a big personality. This 2015 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. Its fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when youre riding with four of your friends. Plus, its even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride youll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Hondas legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Super efficient and extremely capable, this Honda Fit is a small hatchback with a big personality. This 2015 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. Its fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when youre riding with four of your friends. Plus, its even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride youll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Hondas legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, SUNROOF 62,034 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring - Heated Seats 59,155 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Ariya EVOLVE - Low Mileage 25,863 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2015 Honda Fit