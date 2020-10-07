2015 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 43 L Fuel Tank Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster Grille w/Chrome Bar Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Tires: P175/70TR14 Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SiriusXM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, 2 front door mounted speakers, 2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio

