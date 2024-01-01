$7,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,754KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE0FH568241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry
Compare at $8239 - Our Price is just $7999!
An abundance of cargo space and good fuel economy make the Hyundai Elantra an excellent city car. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 144,754 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2015 Hyundai Elantra