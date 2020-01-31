COLLISION CLAIM FOR $5330, NICE AND CLEAN, WELL REPAIRED, PRICED ACCORDINGLY TO SELL! INCLUDES WINTER TIRES AND RIMS FROM PREVIOUS OWNER.
A perfect balance of performance, technology, and craftsmanship. Take it for a drive and let it exceed your expectations. This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Innovation comes from the investigation of the unknown. Pushing the envelope on design, engineering and innovation is the goal. Completely re-engineered from the ground up, all systems in the 2015 Hyundai Genesis work together to deliver a dynamic drive with a focus on handling and control. Experience its innovative safety features, striking design and premium craftsmanship on every corner of this Genesis. Everything about the 2015 Genesis will make you challenge your own perceptions of Hyundai. This sedan has 76,409 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Window grid antenna
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Net
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.91 Axle Ratio
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- 150 amp alternator
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Chrome bodyside insert
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- 100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Aluminum Spare Wheel
- Automatic Equalizer
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
- Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Restricted Driving Mode
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Tracker System
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- 77 L Fuel Tank
- Engine: 3.8L GDI V6 D-CVVT DOHC
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Tires: P245/45R18 AS
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
- Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Machine Finished Aluminum Alloy -inc: medium metallic grey finish
- turn-by-turn navigation directions
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Smart Device Integration
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power front seats w/4-way lumbar adjustment, adjustable front/rear head restraints and seatback pockets
