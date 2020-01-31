COLLISION CLAIM FOR $5330, NICE AND CLEAN, WELL REPAIRED, PRICED ACCORDINGLY TO SELL! INCLUDES WINTER TIRES AND RIMS FROM PREVIOUS OWNER.



A perfect balance of performance, technology, and craftsmanship. Take it for a drive and let it exceed your expectations. This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



Innovation comes from the investigation of the unknown. Pushing the envelope on design, engineering and innovation is the goal. Completely re-engineered from the ground up, all systems in the 2015 Hyundai Genesis work together to deliver a dynamic drive with a focus on handling and control. Experience its innovative safety features, striking design and premium craftsmanship on every corner of this Genesis. Everything about the 2015 Genesis will make you challenge your own perceptions of Hyundai. This sedan has 76,409 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Window grid antenna Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Cargo Net

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

3.91 Axle Ratio

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

150 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Chrome bodyside insert

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Aluminum Spare Wheel

Automatic Equalizer

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Restricted Driving Mode

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Tracker System

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access

77 L Fuel Tank

Engine: 3.8L GDI V6 D-CVVT DOHC

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Tires: P245/45R18 AS

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode

Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Machine Finished Aluminum Alloy -inc: medium metallic grey finish

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Streaming Audio

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power front seats w/4-way lumbar adjustment, adjustable front/rear head restraints and seatback pockets

