2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLA5FG272215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
A real multipurpose SUV that will keep you safe at all times thanks to the amazing safety tech that is included as standard. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget. Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe