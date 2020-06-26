2015 Hyundai Tucson

- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured grille
- Comfort
-
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- 120 amp alternator
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 58 L Fuel Tank
- 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Engine: 2.0L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT
- GVWR: 2,040 kgs (4,497 lbs)
- Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
- Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Steel w/Wheel Cover
- 3.648 Axle Ratio
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers, 160 watts, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock
- Passenger Seat
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: active ECO system, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Rear Privacy Glass, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Black Side Garnish
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.