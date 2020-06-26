Menu
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL - Low Mileage

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

  43,761KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5310824
  Stock #: 400591A
  VIN: KM8JT3AF8FU118911
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list, This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 43,761 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $98.21 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 6 Speakers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured grille
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 120 amp alternator
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 58 L Fuel Tank
  • 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Engine: 2.0L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT
  • GVWR: 2,040 kgs (4,497 lbs)
  • Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
  • Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Steel w/Wheel Cover
  • 3.648 Axle Ratio
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers, 160 watts, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock
  • Passenger Seat
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: active ECO system, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Rear Privacy Glass, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Black Side Garnish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

