2015 Mazda CX-5
FWD 4DR AUTO GX
2015 Mazda CX-5
FWD 4DR AUTO GX
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,706KM
VIN JM3KE2BE1F0505253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4256A
- Mileage 129,706 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Speakers: 4
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 155hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 155hp @ 6,000RPM
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.3L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,939L (103.8 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 17
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Exterior height: 1,670mm (65.7)
Exterior length: 4,555mm (179.3)
Rear legroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,363mm (53.7)
Interior cargo volume: 966 L (34 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Curb weight: 1,482kg (3,267lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,835 L (65 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,962kg (4,325lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2015 Mazda CX-5