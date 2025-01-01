Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda CX-5

129,706 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4DR AUTO GX

Watch This Vehicle
12619395

2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4DR AUTO GX

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 12619395
  2. 12619395
  3. 12619395
  4. 12619395
  5. 12619395
  6. 12619395
  7. 12619395
  8. 12619395
  9. 12619395
  10. 12619395
  11. 12619395
  12. 12619395
  13. 12619395
  14. 12619395
  15. 12619395
  16. 12619395
  17. 12619395
  18. 12619395
  19. 12619395
  20. 12619395
  21. 12619395
  22. 12619395
  23. 12619395
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,706KM
VIN JM3KE2BE1F0505253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4256A
  • Mileage 129,706 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Speakers: 4
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 155hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 155hp @ 6,000RPM
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.3L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,939L (103.8 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 17
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Exterior height: 1,670mm (65.7)
Exterior length: 4,555mm (179.3)
Rear legroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,363mm (53.7)
Interior cargo volume: 966 L (34 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Curb weight: 1,482kg (3,267lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,835 L (65 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,962kg (4,325lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander LE S-AWC for sale in Orléans, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander LE S-AWC 46,060 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited Edition S-AWC for sale in Orléans, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited Edition S-AWC 121,148 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Sle-2 for sale in Orléans, ON
2014 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Sle-2 156,061 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2015 Mazda CX-5