<b>Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!</b><br> <br> The CX-5 is stocked with plenty of features, has excellent handling, and is sized to suit a wide range of families and single drivers, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a small crossover SUV that is big on style, function and features. The CX-5 offers great fuel economy, great safety ratings and a roomy, comfortable interior that makes it perfect for the family on the go. If you are not ready to give up performance for more passenger room, the CX-5 should be on the top of your list.Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AXnIdDXauZgw7JBhRP+XPSgpJfbQo6ot target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps. <br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

GT - Leather Seats - Sunroof

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Used
CALL
VIN JM3KE4DY5F0520034

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250637A
  • Mileage 0

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

