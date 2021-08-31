2015 Mazda CX-5

Menu
87,548 KM

$16,699

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

GS AWD at

GS AWD at

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

87,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7869441
  • Stock #: T2882a
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY2F0445357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2882a
  • Mileage 87,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded one-owner, clean carrfax with a second set of winter wheels! Award: JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study With under 88,000km there is plenty of "drive" left in this AWD SUV! Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

