2015 Mazda CX-5

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
Just traded one-owner, clean carrfax with a second set of winter wheels! Award: JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study With under 88,000km there is plenty of "drive" left in this AWD SUV! Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700!
