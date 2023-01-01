Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

159,733 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

GS - 6SPD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

159,733KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055943
  • Stock #: 23037-1
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V74FM129564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sporty Mazda3 sedan with hard-to-find 6-speed manual transmission??? Then stop your searching, we have your new car!! Features include: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, heated seats, bluetooth, back-up camera, CD/MP3 player, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, push-button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $163 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase of $13999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

BACK-UP CAMERA
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
ALLOY WHEELS
CD/MP3 PLAYER STEREO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

