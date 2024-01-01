Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Check out this sporty, fuel-efficient, fully loaded Mazda3 GS hatchback!! Features include: 6-speed manual transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, navigation, bluetooth hands-free capability, air conditioning, gloss black alloy wheels and more!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $168 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

135,314 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, 6SPD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAV, BLACK WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, 6SPD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAV, BLACK WHEELS

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1707778883
  2. 1707778881
  3. 1707778883
  4. 1707778802
  5. 1707778883
  6. 1707778882
  7. 1707778883
  8. 1707778882
  9. 1707778883
  10. 1707778882
  11. 1707778883
  12. 1707778882
  13. 1707778882
  14. 1707778882
  15. 1707778882
  16. 1707778882
  17. 1707778882
  18. 1707778882
  19. 1707778882
  20. 1707778882
  21. 1707778882
  22. 1707778882
  23. 1707778882
  24. 1707778882
  25. 1707778882
  26. 1707778882
  27. 1707778793
  28. 1707778791
  29. 1707778795
  30. 1707778882
  31. 1707778883
  32. 1707778883
  33. 1707778882
  34. 1707778882
  35. 1707778882
  36. 1707778883
  37. 1707778883
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,314KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L72FM134183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this sporty, fuel-efficient, fully loaded Mazda3 GS hatchback!! Features include: 6-speed manual transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, navigation, bluetooth hands-free capability, air conditioning, gloss black alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $168 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

NAVIGATION
6-SPEED MANUAL
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER GROUP
GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, 6SPD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAV, BLACK WHEELS for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, 6SPD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAV, BLACK WHEELS 135,314 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf R GOLF R!! ONE-OWNER!! AWD, LEATHER, FENDER AUDIO! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf R GOLF R!! ONE-OWNER!! AWD, LEATHER, FENDER AUDIO! 95,954 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA! for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA! 129,541 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3