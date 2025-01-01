2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Be the talk of the town in this SUPER CLEAN, low mileage, WELL-EQUIPPED 2015 Mazda3 GS hatchback!! Features include: automatic transmission, alloy wheels, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, push-button start, cruise control, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $168 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
116,720KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L7XFM179341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Be the talk of the town in this SUPER CLEAN, low mileage, WELL-EQUIPPED 2015 Mazda3 GS hatchback!! Features include: automatic transmission, alloy wheels, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, push-button start, cruise control, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $168 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
CRUISE CONTROL
PUSH-BUTTON START
ALLOY WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

