2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 7198151

7198151 Stock #: 410654A

410654A VIN: 3MZBM1K7XFM182001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Variable Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Seating Reclining front bucket seats Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest CLEARCOAT PAINT 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Wheels: 16" Steel -inc: full wheel covers Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer and Trip Odometer Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input,

