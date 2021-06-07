Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Spry handling, an upscale interior and energetic most efficient engines keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among the top of the list in its class. This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This hatchback has 109,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
glove box
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Reclining front bucket seats
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster