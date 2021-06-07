Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

109,500 KM

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Bluetooth

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

109,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7198151
  • Stock #: 410654A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1K7XFM182001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Spry handling, an upscale interior and energetic most efficient engines keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among the top of the list in its class. This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This hatchback has 109,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $86.42 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
glove box
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Reclining front bucket seats
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Wheels: 16" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer and Trip Odometer
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

