2015 Mazda MAZDA3

76,784 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - LOW KM, 6SPD, NAV, BOSE, SUNROOF, LEATHER!

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - LOW KM, 6SPD, NAV, BOSE, SUNROOF, LEATHER!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,784KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7761525
  • Stock #: 21066
  • VIN: JM1BM1M33F1249208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,784 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW CHECK THIS ONE OUT! LOW MILEAGE!! This 2015 Mazda3 GT hatchback is the sporty, fully-loaded car you have been looking for!! Features include: 6-speed manual transmission, navigation, sunroof, leather, heated seats, power driver seat, Bose audio system, push-button start, back-up camera and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $142 bi-weekly with $0 down over 60 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this sporty Mazda3 hatchback gets away!!

Vehicle Features

TECH PKG
NAVIGATION
SUNROOF
LEATHER
BACK-UP CAMERA
HEADS UP DISPLAY
BOSE AUDIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

