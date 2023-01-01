$23,500+ tax & licensing
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4DR SDN C300 4mat
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
107,897KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9459211
- Stock #: 420650A
- VIN: 55SWF4KB5FU031493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,897 KM
Vehicle Description
The fully redesigned 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is up a bit higher in terms of luxury and prestige. A little longer and a lot lighter, this C-Class sedan furthers its successful formula with new four- and six-cylinder engines, world-class interior refinement and safety features that lead the segment.This sedan has 107,897 kms. It's champagne in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.00 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment, seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Collision prevention assist
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
7" Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic
74-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Audio Theft Deterrent
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
