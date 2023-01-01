2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$23,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 8 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459211

9459211 Stock #: 420650A

420650A VIN: 55SWF4KB5FU031493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,897 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment, seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Collision prevention assist Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Chrome bodyside mouldings Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir 7" Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Mechanical 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic 74-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.