Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

200,236 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,236KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9284416
  • Stock #: 220400A
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8FU602213

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220400A
  • Mileage 200,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control

For a practical economy sedan with a sporty attitude, check out this Mitsubishi Lancer. This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 200,236 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 82,240 KM
$32,898 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 82,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 200,236 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory