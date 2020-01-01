Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!



Compare at $23685 - Our Price is just $22995!



Unique styling sets this Nissan Murano apart from its rivals in the often repetitive crossover landscape. This 2015 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.





Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation

Premium Sound Package

Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.