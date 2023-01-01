Menu
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover thats big on style and versatility. This 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 117,550 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

117,550 KM

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

117,550KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM4FC675484

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230556A
  • Mileage 117,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 117,550 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start

