Menu
Account
Sign In
* 3.5L V6 * ALL WHEEL DRIVE * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * SUROUND VIEW CAMERA * FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * POWER TAILGATE * BLIND SIDE MONITORING * PUSH TO START BUTTON * CD PLAYER * BOSE SOUND SYSTEM * POWER SUNROOF * 3RD ROW SEATING

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

120,949 KM

Details Description Features

$13,222

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 11684023
  2. 11684023
  3. 11684023
  4. 11684023
  5. 11684023
  6. 11684023
  7. 11684023
  8. 11684023
  9. 11684023
  10. 11684023
  11. 11684023
  12. 11684023
  13. 11684023
  14. 11684023
  15. 11684023
  16. 11684023
  17. 11684023
  18. 11684023
  19. 11684023
  20. 11684023
  21. 11684023
  22. 11684023
  23. 11684023
  24. 11684023
  25. 11684023
  26. 11684023
  27. 11684023
Contact Seller

$13,222

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,949KM
VIN 5N1AR2MMXFC655207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4019A
  • Mileage 120,949 KM

Vehicle Description

* 3.5L V6 * ALL WHEEL DRIVE * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * SUROUND VIEW CAMERA * FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * POWER TAILGATE * BLIND SIDE MONITORING * PUSH TO START BUTTON * CD PLAYER * BOSE SOUND SYSTEM * POWER SUNROOF * 3RD ROW SEATING

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Diversity antenna

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
3rd row seats: bench
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Parking sensors: rear
Departure angle: 22 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 16 deg
Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Approach angle: 15 deg
Front tires: 235/65SR18.0
Rear tires: 235/65SR18.0
Fuel economy highway: 8.9L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Blind spot: warning
Rear hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1)
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
Torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20)
Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4)
Ground clearance (min): 178mm (7.0)
3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Fuel tank capacity: 73.0L
Horsepower: 260hp @ 6,400RPM
Passenger volume: 4,468L (157.8 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,768mm (69.6)
Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,543mm (60.7)
Engine horsepower: 260hp @ 6,400RPM
3rd row legroom: 781mm (30.7)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,260 L (80 cu.ft.)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,449mm (57.0)
Exterior length: 5,008mm (197.2)
Exterior body width: 1,960mm (77.2)
GVWR: 2,682kg (5,913lbs)
Front headroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Front hiproom: 1,442mm (56.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,066mm (42.0)
Curb weight: 1,987kg (4,381lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2018 Kia Optima LX+ AUTO for sale in Orléans, ON
2018 Kia Optima LX+ AUTO 114,920 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE for sale in Orléans, ON
2017 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE 63,284 KM $11,222 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Orléans, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 215,645 KM $5,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,222

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder