S - SiriusXM

Location

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

  • 102,735KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5134295
  • Stock #: 190872A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9FC891419
Exterior Colour
Super Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 102,735 kms. It's super black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Bluetooth.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

