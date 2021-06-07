Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

22,040 KM

$18,959

+ tax & licensing
$18,959

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$18,959

+ taxes & licensing

22,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7230824
  • Stock #: T2569a
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7FC866861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2569a
  • Mileage 22,040 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW - 22,000km! Recently traded with a clean carfax, one-owner with a spare set of good winter tires on steel rims! This vehicle has been very well cared for! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency service today by calling 613 841-8700 and book your safe test drive!

Vehicle Features

Super Black Paint
SL Premium Package

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

