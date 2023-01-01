$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2015 Nissan Sentra
2015 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
130,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10495788
- Stock #: PL0600A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9FL645568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Sentra is an everyday sedan that proves the good life is well within reach. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 130,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8