Check out this very LOW MILEAGE, well-equipped 2015 Porsche Macan S All Wheel Drive! Loaded up with all the features you are looking for including: 19 INCH WHEELS, BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, power panoramic sunroof, navigation, back-up camera, power front seats, heated & cooled seats, heated steering wheel, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $235 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2015 Porsche Macan

67,462 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
67,462KM
VIN WP1AB2A50FLB70403

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24061
  • Mileage 67,462 KM

Check out this very LOW MILEAGE, well-equipped 2015 Porsche Macan S All Wheel Drive! Loaded up with all the features you are looking for including: 19 INCH WHEELS, BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, power panoramic sunroof, navigation, back-up camera, power front seats, heated & cooled seats, heated steering wheel, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $235 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

S AWD
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
BOSE AUDIO
LEATHER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
POWER SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER GROUP
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
