2015 Porsche Macan
MACAN S AWD!! LEATHER, SUNROOF, 19 INCH WHEELS!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9506284
- VIN: WP1AB2A5XFLB59635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow check out this LOADED UP 2015 Porsche Macan S!!! FULLY LOADED!! All wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated and cooled seats, satellite radio, 19 inch Porsche design wheels, sport front seats with 14-way power adjustment, Premium Package Plus, Infotainment Package, Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS) --- THIS ONE HAS IT ALL!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $265 bi-weekly over 78 months at 9.99% with $0 down (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
