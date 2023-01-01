Menu
2015 Porsche Macan

137,244 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
MACAN S AWD!! LEATHER, SUNROOF, 19 INCH WHEELS!!

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9506284
  • VIN: WP1AB2A5XFLB59635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow check out this LOADED UP 2015 Porsche Macan S!!! FULLY LOADED!! All wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated and cooled seats, satellite radio, 19 inch Porsche design wheels, sport front seats with 14-way power adjustment, Premium Package Plus, Infotainment Package, Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS) --- THIS ONE HAS IT ALL!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $265 bi-weekly over 78 months at 9.99% with $0 down (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Premium Package Plus
Infotainment Package
19
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS)
SUNROOF
LEATHER
SPORT POWER SEATS
SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-830-5676

