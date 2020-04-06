2015 RAM 1500

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Compass

antenna

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Power Rear Window

DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps

Rear child safety locks Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires

Steel spare wheel Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Tip Start

180 Amp Alternator

HD shock absorbers

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Centre Hub

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Chrome rear step bumper

Black Exterior Mirrors

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Rear cupholder

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Analog Display

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Front armrest w/cupholders

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Radio w/Clock and Radio Data System

GVWR: 3,130 kgs (6,900 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.