1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
+ taxes & licensing
VEHICLE NOT INSPECTED, PRICED TO LIQUIDATE! CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE INFO! Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,125 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GM3FS715969.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.85 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2