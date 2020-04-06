Menu
2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn AS IS!

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn AS IS!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,125KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4859607
  • Stock #: P5599
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM3FS715969
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
VEHICLE NOT INSPECTED, PRICED TO LIQUIDATE! CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE INFO! Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control



Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,125 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GM3FS715969.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.85 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • antenna
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Goodyear Brand Tires
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Tip Start
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Centre Hub
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Analog Display
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Front armrest w/cupholders
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Radio w/Clock and Radio Data System
  • GVWR: 3,130 kgs (6,900 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

