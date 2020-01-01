Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

139,777 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE, AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!!

CONVENIENCE, AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

139,777KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6218145
  • Stock #: 20097
  • VIN: JF2SJCCC5FH479072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,777 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! TAKE ON WINTER IN THIS AWD SUBARU FORESTER! This 2015 Subaru Forester features an automatic transmission, heated seats, back-up camera, Subaru's famous AWD system & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $129 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 60 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14,495 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP, CALL & RESERVE TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

