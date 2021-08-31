2015 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 5 0 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7656331

7656331 Stock #: 21056-1

21056-1 VIN: JF2SJCBC8FG459616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,501 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION POWER GROUP BACK-UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING 17 INCH STEEL WHEELS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.