2015 Subaru Forester

127,501 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,501KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656331
  • Stock #: 21056-1
  • VIN: JF2SJCBC8FG459616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Hard to find 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i with VERY RARE 6-speed manual transmission! Features include: 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, power group, heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 player, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $143 bi-weekly with $0 down for 60 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this one gets away!

Vehicle Features

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
POWER GROUP
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
17 INCH STEEL WHEELS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

