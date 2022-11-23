$18,709+ tax & licensing
$18,709
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited Pkg CVT w/ Tech Pkg
Location
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
117,175KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9405811
- Stock #: TC0692a
- VIN: JF2GPAPCXF8256934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
- Interior Colour Ebony/Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 117,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Well cared for Subarua Crosstrek with a second set of winter wheels and clean carfax! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1