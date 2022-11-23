Menu
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

117,175 KM

Details Description

$18,709

+ tax & licensing
$18,709

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited Pkg CVT w/ Tech Pkg

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited Pkg CVT w/ Tech Pkg

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$18,709

+ taxes & licensing

117,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9405811
  Stock #: TC0692a
  VIN: JF2GPAPCXF8256934

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
  Interior Colour Ebony/Black Interior
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TC0692a
  • Mileage 117,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Well cared for Subarua Crosstrek with a second set of winter wheels and clean carfax! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

