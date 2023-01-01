$18,222+ tax & licensing
$18,222
+ taxes & licensing
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2015 Toyota RAV4
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr XLE
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$18,222
+ taxes & licensing
148,595KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10639164
- Stock #: 3637A
- VIN: 2T3RFREV5FW386899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3637A
- Mileage 148,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally traded in, has navigation gps, sunroof, awd with locking switch, alloy wheels, fog lamps, heated seats, heated side mirrors, dual climate zone, blue tooth, cruise control, 60/40 split seat, keyless entry and more. Call us for a viewing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Approach angle: 29 deg
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1
Departure angle: 22 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy city: 10.5L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6)
Torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Engine torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 89.9mm x 98.0mm (3.54 x 3.86)
Interior cargo volume: 1,090 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,080 L (73 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,407mm (55.4)
Passenger volume: 2,886L (101.9 cu.ft.)
Payload: 408kg (899lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,845mm (72.6)
Exterior height: 1,705mm (67.1)
Rear legroom: 944mm (37.2)
Front headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Rear headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,242mm (48.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3)
Fuel economy highway: 8.2L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.3')
GVWR: 2,085kg (4,597lbs)
Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9)
Ground clearance (min): 159mm (6.3)
Curb weight: 1,615kg (3,560lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1