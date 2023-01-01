2015 Toyota RAV4

$18,222 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 5 9 5 K M Used

3637A VIN: 2T3RFREV5FW386899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3637A

Mileage 148,595 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Chrome Wheels Rear Window Defroster Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Approach angle: 29 deg Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1 Departure angle: 22 deg Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs) Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Fuel economy city: 10.5L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth PREMIUM CLOTH Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km Drive type: all-wheel Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7) Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3) Primary LCD size: 6.1 Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6) Torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM Engine torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM Engine bore x stroke: 89.9mm x 98.0mm (3.54 x 3.86) Interior cargo volume: 1,090 L (38 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,080 L (73 cu.ft.) Rear shoulder room: 1,407mm (55.4) Passenger volume: 2,886L (101.9 cu.ft.) Payload: 408kg (899lbs) Exterior body width: 1,845mm (72.6) Exterior height: 1,705mm (67.1) Rear legroom: 944mm (37.2) Front headroom: 988mm (38.9) Rear headroom: 988mm (38.9) Rear hiproom: 1,242mm (48.9) Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3) Fuel economy highway: 8.2L/100 km Turning radius: 5.3m (17.3') GVWR: 2,085kg (4,597lbs) Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9) Ground clearance (min): 159mm (6.3) Curb weight: 1,615kg (3,560lbs) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Engine litres: 2.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

