Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

148,595 KM

Details Description Features

$18,222

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,222

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 10639164
  2. 10639164
  3. 10639164
  4. 10639164
  5. 10639164
  6. 10639164
  7. 10639164
  8. 10639164
  9. 10639164
  10. 10639164
  11. 10639164
  12. 10639164
  13. 10639164
  14. 10639164
  15. 10639164
  16. 10639164
  17. 10639164
  18. 10639164
  19. 10639164
  20. 10639164
  21. 10639164
  22. 10639164
Contact Seller

$18,222

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10639164
  • Stock #: 3637A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV5FW386899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3637A
  • Mileage 148,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally traded in, has navigation gps, sunroof, awd with locking switch, alloy wheels, fog lamps, heated seats, heated side mirrors, dual climate zone, blue tooth, cruise control, 60/40 split seat, keyless entry and more. Call us for a viewing.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Approach angle: 29 deg
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1
Departure angle: 22 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy city: 10.5L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6)
Torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Engine torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 89.9mm x 98.0mm (3.54 x 3.86)
Interior cargo volume: 1,090 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,080 L (73 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,407mm (55.4)
Passenger volume: 2,886L (101.9 cu.ft.)
Payload: 408kg (899lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,845mm (72.6)
Exterior height: 1,705mm (67.1)
Rear legroom: 944mm (37.2)
Front headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Rear headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,242mm (48.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3)
Fuel economy highway: 8.2L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.3')
GVWR: 2,085kg (4,597lbs)
Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9)
Ground clearance (min): 159mm (6.3)
Curb weight: 1,615kg (3,560lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

2017 Subaru Forester...
 98,837 KM
$24,877 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord 4D...
 103,457 KM
$21,766 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 104,988 KM
$21,367 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory