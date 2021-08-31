2015 Volkswagen Beetle

+ taxes & licensing
613-903-6994
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
+ taxes & licensing
Recently traded with a clean carfax, second set of winter wheels and in superb condition. When you purcahse a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1