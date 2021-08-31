Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

77,214 KM

Details Description

$18,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,749

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$18,749

+ taxes & licensing

77,214KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7841775
  • Stock #: T2854aa
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT4FM621749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Lthrette
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2854aa
  • Mileage 77,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded with a clean carfax, second set of winter wheels and in superb condition. When you purcahse a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Toua...
 95,218 KM
$43,849 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 49,221 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL -...
 41,857 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory