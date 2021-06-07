Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

81,173 KM

Details Description Features

$16,709

+ tax & licensing
$16,709

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Highline at Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$16,709

+ taxes & licensing

81,173KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7196090
  Stock #: T2717a
  VIN: 3VW217AU5FM093049

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tungsten Silver Met
  Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2717a
  • Mileage 81,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently trade one-owner and with a clean carfax! This well-cared for Golf is being offered as a CPO vehicle! Ask for a copy of the reconditioning repair order! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Multimedia Package

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

