2015 Volkswagen Golf

176,851 KM

Details Description Features

$15,809

+ tax & licensing
$15,809

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 2.0 TDI Comfortline DSG at w/Tip

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 2.0 TDI Comfortline DSG at w/Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$15,809

+ taxes & licensing

176,851KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8690765
  • Stock #: TWTC0618AA
  • VIN: 3VWCA7AU3FM518000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Lthrette
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TWTC0618AA
  • Mileage 176,851 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner Sportwagen with a clean carfax and second set of winter wheels! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency service today and book your safe test drive 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

