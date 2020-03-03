Menu
2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,317KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4793538
  • Stock #: P5581A
  • VIN: 1VWBV7A31FC064287
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Original factory wheels not available, has nice custom alloy wheels with winter tires! Priced accordingly to sell!

This VW Passat is a refreshing alternative to most mid size sedans. It offers one of the largest interiors and is the only one offered with a diesel engine. This 2015 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Volkswagen Passat provides a refreshing alternative to the usual mid-sizers, offering a huge interior and the segment's only diesel engine option. Updates for the 2015 VW Passat include a new diesel engine in TDI models that is rated up to 44 mpg, while a rearview camera is now available in S and Wolfsburg trims. SEL Premium trims gain rain-sensing windshield wipers. Volkswagen Passat is a solid choice for a family sedan.This sedan has 100,317 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Chrome bodyside mouldings
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
  • Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • 72-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Engine: 2.0L TDI Turbocharged In-Line 4 Cylinder
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

