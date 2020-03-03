2015 Volkswagen Passat

Convenience Cruise Control

Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm Compass Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles

Chrome bodyside mouldings

Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Cornering Lights

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Analog Display

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

70 L Fuel Tank

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Sliding Front Centre Armrest

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Audio Theft Deterrent

Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer

Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

72-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Engine: 2.0L TDI Turbocharged In-Line 4 Cylinder

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

