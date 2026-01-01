Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!!! Look at this SUPER CLEAN, ONE OWNER, DEALER-SERVICED 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition!!! This one has it all including: power group, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $183 bi-weekly with $1000 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment.</strong></p>

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

143,364 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition! ONE OWNER, DEALER-MAINTAINED!

Watch This Vehicle
13471729

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition! ONE OWNER, DEALER-MAINTAINED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1768433753624
  2. 1768433754038
  3. 1768433754445
  4. 1768433754862
  5. 1768433755291
  6. 1768433755722
  7. 1768433756116
  8. 1768433756541
  9. 1768433756976
  10. 1768433757401
  11. 1768433757844
  12. 1768433758284
  13. 1768433758683
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,364KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX8FW572090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,364 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Look at this SUPER CLEAN, ONE OWNER, DEALER-SERVICED 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition!!! This one has it all including: power group, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $183 bi-weekly with $1000 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - LEATHER, POWER DOORS, NAV, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - LEATHER, POWER DOORS, NAV, HEATED SEATS! 137,305 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring ONLY 77K! REMOTE START, POWER SEAT! for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring ONLY 77K! REMOTE START, POWER SEAT! 77,592 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT - ONLY 3500km, NPP EXHAUST! NO LUXURY TAX!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT - ONLY 3500km, NPP EXHAUST! NO LUXURY TAX!!! 3,467 KM $101,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan