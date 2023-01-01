Menu
2016 Audi A3

101,961 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

1.8 TURBO, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,961KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542725
  • Stock #: 22101
  • VIN: WAUA7GFF7G1110842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an inexpensive, fun-to-drive luxury sedan that won't break the bank?? Then check out this loaded 2016 Audi A3 sedan!! This one has it all, including: automatic transmission, power panoramic sunroof, power driver seat, heated front seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, power group, bluetooth hands-free, leather interior and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $186 bi-weekly with $0 down over 60 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
ALLOY WHEELS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

