<p>Looking for a luxury sedan with all the features? Then check out this 2016 Cadillac ATS turbo all wheel drive sedan! Features include: power sunroof, Bose audio, all wheel drive, power heated seats, push-button start, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $168 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2016 Cadillac ATS

122,225 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS

TURBO AWD, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA!

12080794

2016 Cadillac ATS

TURBO AWD, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AG5RX3G0109580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxury sedan with all the features? Then check out this 2016 Cadillac ATS turbo all wheel drive sedan! Features include: power sunroof, Bose audio, all wheel drive, power heated seats, push-button start, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $168 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

BOSE AUDIO
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER SUNROOF
POWER GROUP
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
PUSH-BUTTON START
ALLOY WHEELS
POWER SEATS
HEATED SEATS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Cadillac ATS