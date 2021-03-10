Bluetooth, Chevrolet Mylink, SiriusXM, USB, Cruise Control
Driving down the highway or in town, the Colorado easily out performs its rivals. This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 133,692 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. The Colorado LT is an upgrade over the base Colorado WT and includes feature like Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8 inch colour touch-screen, USB ports to charge your electronic devices, Sirius XM radio, bluetooth streaming, aluminum wheels, electronic cruise control, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Onstar plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $193.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Pickup box
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Console, overhead
CornerStep, rear bumper
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Door handles, body-colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Bumper, rear body-colour (Deleted when (TGK) Special Paint is ordered.)
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.