$21,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
205,544KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9709465
- Stock #: 420667A
- VIN: 1GCGTCE37G1185582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 420667A
- Mileage 205,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Driving down the highway or in town, the Colorado easily out performs its rivals. This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 205,544 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. The Colorado LT is an upgrade over the base Colorado WT and includes feature like Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8 inch colour touch-screen, USB ports to charge your electronic devices, Sirius XM radio, bluetooth streaming, aluminum wheels, electronic cruise control, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Onstar plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Chevrolet Mylink, Siriusxm, Usb, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
Exterior
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Bumper, rear body-colour (Deleted when (TGK) Special Paint is ordered.)
Additional Features
USB
Chevrolet MyLink
SiriusXM
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2