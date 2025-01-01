Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen!</b><br> <br> Safety, fuel economy, and a smooth ride go a long way - so does the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is for sale today in Orleans. <br> <br>The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited youll discover entertainment features, technology, and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 114,837 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Cruze Limiteds trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$82.50</b> with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

114,837 KM

Details Description Features

$8,238

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT - Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12130260

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT - Rear Camera

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$8,238

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,837KM
VIN 1G1PF5SB5G7106690

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 441007A
  • Mileage 114,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen!

Safety, fuel economy, and a smooth ride go a long way - so does the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is for sale today in Orleans.

The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology, and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 114,837 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.50 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Oil life monitoring system
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts

Safety

REAR CAMERA
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable

Exterior

Enhanced Acoustic Package
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Sunroof, power, sliding

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 - Bluetooth for sale in Kanata, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 - Bluetooth 156,039 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Buick Encore Preferred 69,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Essence - Memory Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Buick Encore Essence - Memory Seats - Heated Seats 105,132 KM $14,738 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,238

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze