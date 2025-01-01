$8,238+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT - Rear Camera
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT - Rear Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$8,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,837KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PF5SB5G7106690
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 441007A
- Mileage 114,837 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen!
Safety, fuel economy, and a smooth ride go a long way - so does the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is for sale today in Orleans.
The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology, and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 114,837 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.50 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Safety, fuel economy, and a smooth ride go a long way - so does the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is for sale today in Orleans.
The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology, and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 114,837 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.50 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Oil life monitoring system
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts
Safety
REAR CAMERA
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Exterior
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Sunroof, power, sliding
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 - Bluetooth 156,039 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Encore Preferred 69,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Essence - Memory Seats - Heated Seats 105,132 KM $14,738 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2016 Chevrolet Cruze