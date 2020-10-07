Safety, fuel economy and a smooth ride goes a long way - so does the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 124,830 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $76.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Oil life monitoring system
COMPASS DISPLAY
Trunk emergency release handle
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Alternator, 130 amps
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Sunroof, power, sliding
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings
Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.