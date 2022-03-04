2016 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $20,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 7 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8486370

8486370 Stock #: 22033

22033 VIN: 1G1BG5SM9G7251711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,797 KM

Vehicle Features Packages PREMIER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL REMOTE START BOSE AUDIO NAVIGATION POWER DRIVER SEAT Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.