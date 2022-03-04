Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

76,797 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Premier - LOW KM! LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

76,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8486370
  • Stock #: 22033
  • VIN: 1G1BG5SM9G7251711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this FULLY LOADED like-new condition 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier! This one has verything but the kitchen sink! Features include: automatic transmission, leather interior, power driver seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bose audio system, navigation, sunroof, remote start and winter tires on rims!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $162 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

PREMIER
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
REMOTE START
BOSE AUDIO
NAVIGATION
POWER DRIVER SEAT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

