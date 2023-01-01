$15,500+ tax & licensing
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - Wi-Fi
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
109,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025472
- Stock #: 430364A
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK6G6186502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,700 KM
Vehicle Description
No other vehicle can compare to the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies, and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 109,700 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This 2016 Equinox LS comes with 17 inch aluminum wheels, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen and bluetooth connectivity, premium cloth seats, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, power windows and lock with keyless entry and it even comes with a rear vision camera to assist when backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.23 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Air conditioning, manual climate control
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Grille, black with chrome surround
Door handles, body-colour
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Headlamps, halogen projector style
Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Mechanical
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LG26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LG26 model only.)
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Steering, power-assist, electric-variable
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2