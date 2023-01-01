2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Air Conditioning

Remote Keyless Entry

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Air conditioning, manual climate control

Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders

Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors