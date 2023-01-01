$20,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT 6-CYLINDER AWD! HARD TO FIND! LOW KM! SUNROOF!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10055814
- Stock #: 23050
- VIN: 2GNFLFE32G6324664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow, hard-to-find 6-cylinder all wheel drive SUV with low mileage! This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is a one-owner, fully loaded vehicle! Features include: all wheel drive, heated seats, power driver seat, sunroof, navigation, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, CD/MP3 player, remote start & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $0 down over 60 months @ 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.