INCLUDES PREVIOUS OWNER'S WINTER TIRES!!Low Mileage!
No other vehicle can compare to the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This low mileage SUV has just 39,722 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular Equinox in the line up, the LT model provides a long list of features. These include stylish aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, fully automatic headlights, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, bluetooth with audio streaming, heated front seats and a power driver seat.
Vehicle Features
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Grille, black with chrome surround
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door handles, body-colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks, rear child security
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
Steering, power-assist, electric-variable
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Antenna, roof-mounted
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LH26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
