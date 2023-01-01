$21,800+ tax & licensing
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Impala
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
95,248KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9640228
- Stock #: P6153
- VIN: 1G1115S31GU156923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Everything about this full-size sedan is spot on, aesthetically and aerodynamically this Impala is designed to please. This 2016 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Impala sedan is the driving equivalent of walking tall with your shoulders back. It arrives in a manner that tells everyone who sees you that you're at the top of your game. It's the full-size car that is as well-composed and as tech-savvy as its driver. For 2016 a major emphasis was placed on build quality and interior refinement, improving overall comfort while reducing noise vibration into the cabin. This sedan has 95,248 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. This Impala LT is a step above the base LS model and includes some great extra features. These features include aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth for your streaming audio device, USB ports, power driver and passenger seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel plus a dual zone climate control system that allows both driver and passenger to select their perfect temperature. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.04 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Theft-deterrent system
Trunk opening touch pad
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located forward of console, below the HVAC controls
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Console, floor, uplevel with covered storage
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Power outlets, 2, auxiliary, 12-volt located on front of console and inside console
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, rear armrest, front and rear door panels, reconfigurable console with removable cup holders, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tips
Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
Battery, 70AH, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio
Aluminum Wheels
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
Climate Control
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake Assist, panic
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather
