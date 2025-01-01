$14,738+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Apple CarPlay - Proximity Key
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Apple CarPlay - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$14,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,647KM
VIN 1G1ZE5ST6GF233846
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 450322A
- Mileage 64,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM!
Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This low mileage sedan has just 64,647 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $147.59 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$14,738
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2016 Chevrolet Malibu