<b>Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. Its ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This low mileage sedan has just 64,647 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7vxJuKnrwfAF6TYFnwLRHADfGOW9D86T target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Malibus trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$147.59</b> with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 450322A
  • Mileage 64,647 KM

Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM!

Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This low mileage sedan has just 64,647 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $147.59 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Convenience

Proximity Key

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

